ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Many students in Anne Arundel County will begin to return to the classroom in person in some form beginning March 1, the county’s public school system said Thursday.
Under the plan, elementary school students whose parents said they wanted them to return to in-person learning — including those in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as early childhood education students — will do so beginning March 1.
A week later on March 8, those in grades six, nine and 12 would return, with students in grades seven, eight, 10 and 11 returning beginning March 22.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Staff members, meanwhile, will return to classrooms by February 17, with teachers going back sooner. Smaller groups of students at select schools and programs will also return before March 1 (click here for the list).
The school system’s hybrid plan puts students in classrooms on either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays being all-online learning so buildings can be cleaned.
Roughly one-third of students will take part in the hybrid plan, school officials said.
For the full plan details, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.