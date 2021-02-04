BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Guinness Open Gate Brewery has created a new beer to celebrate Black History Month.
The concoction is called “Station at 601” to pay homage to a train station at 601 S. President Street that was a part of the Underground Railroad. It’s a black IPA with tangerine and clocks in at 8% alcohol by volume.
Customers hoping to try it will be able to buy cans or on draft at the brewery for in-person dining or curbside pickup.
The new beer is the second to be released as part of the brewery’s Allyship Through Collaboration Series. It was a collaborative effort with Black team members and allies from the brewery, officials said.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.