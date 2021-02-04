WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals are working on a video that they will air during the season to honor healthcare workers for all they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Baltimore-area nurse thought she was answering questions for that video when right winger Tom Wilson joined the chat.
Wilson surprised Vicki White, a respiratory nurse at MedStar Harbor Hospital.
“You’re going to be our first “Blue Star of The Game on February 7,” Wilson said. “We’re going to honor you, and we’re going to play for you that night, and just say thank you for everything that you do.”
Along with the title “Blue Star of The Game” she’ll receive a jersey and get to be a part of the starting lineup.
The team also unveiled a new jersey that they will wear on certain games to honor the frontline workers.
