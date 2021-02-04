ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland recorded more than 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday as hospitalizations due to the virus fell, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Thursday morning, the state has seen 359,037 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, 1,554 of which were recorded in the past 24 hours. Thirty-one more deaths were recorded Thursday, bringing the total to 7,074.

The number of hospitalizations fell by 59 to 1,426; of those, 1,086 were acute care patients and 340 were intensive care patients.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell from 5.96% on Wednesday to 5.89% on Thursday.

In terms of testing, the state has now recorded 7,102,358 COVID-19 tests, from which 2,862,490 people tested negative.

When it comes to vaccinations, a total of 573,131 vaccines have been administered in the state; of those, 471,591 — up 9,429 in the past day — were first doses and 101,540 — up 9,969 from Wednesday — were second doses.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,239 (189) 1* Anne Arundel 33,362 (471) 14* Baltimore City 38,311 (802) 21* Baltimore County 47,890 (1,131) 33* Calvert 3,465 (60) 1* Caroline 1,915 (17) 0* Carroll 7,041 (193) 5* Cecil 4,797 (110) 2* Charles 8,184 (144) 2* Dorchester 2,124 (36) 0* Frederick 15,845 (243) 8* Garrett 1,805 (57) 1* Harford 11,526 (209) 4* Howard 14,767 (202) 6* Kent 1,059 (35) 2* Montgomery 59,782 (1,280) 44* Prince George’s 68,772 (1,218) 28* Queen Anne’s 2,391 (34) 1* St. Mary’s 4,661 (107) 0* Somerset 2,279 (26) 0* Talbot 1,722 (26) 0* Washington 11,570 (228) 3* Wicomico 6,427 (130) 0* Worcester 3,103 (78) 1* Data not available 0 (48) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 17,553 (3) 0* 10-19 33,768 (6) 1* 20-29 65,286 (34) 1* 30-39 62,056 (73) 6* 40-49 54,841 (198) 5* 50-59 54,236 (536) 23* 60-69 36,585 (1,112) 18* 70-79 20,839 (1,790) 33* 80+ 13,873 (3,318) 90* Data not available 0 (4) 0* Female 188,311 (3,419) 87* Male 170,726 (3,654) 90* Unknown 0 (1) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 101,954 (2,452) 63* Asian (NH) 7,911 (247) 7* White (NH) 122,857 (3,591) 92* Hispanic 58,655 (664) 15* Other (NH) 16,849 (70) 0* Data not available 50,811 (50) 0*

