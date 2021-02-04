COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down; More Than 1.5K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place will be mostly virtual this year.

The market encourages flower, plant and vegetable gardening in homes and vacant lots.

Last year, the event had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it’ll be mostly online, organizers are planning to sell the signature lemon stick as a kit for people to take and make at home.

It’ll take place from April 30 to May 1.

