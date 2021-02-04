BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place will be mostly virtual this year.
The market encourages flower, plant and vegetable gardening in homes and vacant lots.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Last year, the event had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it’ll be mostly online, organizers are planning to sell the signature lemon stick as a kit for people to take and make at home.
It’ll take place from April 30 to May 1.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.