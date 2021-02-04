ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration on Thursday for Maryland and ordered federal assistance for recovery efforts in areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias in August.
Federal funding will be available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and repair of facilities damaged by the storm in Calvert, Dorchester and St. Mary’s counties.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, the White House said.
The storm led to 11 tornadoes touching down in Maryland and left a 31-year-old woman dead when a tree fell onto her car.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
Gov. Larry Hogan requested the declaration in early September.
