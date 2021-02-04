CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County Public Schools announced Thursday it will begin to implement the hybrid learning schedule on February 16.
Students will rotate on an A/B day schedule with a virtual learning day on Wednesday each week, the school system said.
“School-based staff, bus drivers, custodians, food service employees, and central office staff are working to ensure that all school facilities are ready for the return of students,” a letter to employees and families said.
Principals will contact families with details about schedules and transportation next week, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools said.
