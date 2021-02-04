COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down; More Than 1.5K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County Public Schools announced Thursday it will begin to implement the hybrid learning schedule on February 16.

Students will rotate on an A/B day schedule with a virtual learning day on Wednesday each week, the school system said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“School-based staff, bus drivers, custodians, food service employees, and central office staff are working to ensure that all school facilities are ready for the return of students,” a letter to employees and families said.

Principals will contact families with details about schedules and transportation next week, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

