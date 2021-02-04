BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Thor is a strong, energetic dog now up for adoption at the Maryland SPCA.
In fact, the agency says he has the energy to “summon the Bifrost.”
Considering that power, they recommend he go to a home with a fenced-in yard and older kids or adults to play with and exercise. Preferably as the only dog of the house.
“I’m a very good boy and super playful.” Thor explained through an interpreter at the SPCA. “I am a growly player and love to play tug and fetch.”
Thor has struggled with skin allergies in his 2.5 years of life but an oral prescription for anti-itch medication Apoquel has helped get his condition under control.
The agency is also offering a free training program to Thor’s new family.
“Module 1: Understanding Your Reactive Dog will be included in the adoption fee.” The agency said. “This is the first step to addressing your dog’s on-leash behavior – understanding why they do what they do!”
If you would like to adopt Thor, visit MDSPCA.org/adopt.