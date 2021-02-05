COVID IN MD:Case Total Tops 360K; 35 New Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting in west Baltimore Friday morning, police said.

Just after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Wheeler Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert. As they headed to the scene, they saw a car driving away quickly down Pennsylvania Avenue.

When the officers stopped that car, the driver told them he had been shot and was heading to a hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.

Officers investigating the shooting got information about the suspect, which led them to arrest that person. The suspect’s name has not been released, but police said they are in custody and a gun was recovered.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2477.

