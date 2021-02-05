TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A number of Baltimore County Public Schools websites are down Friday morning, the school system said.
On Facebook, officials wrote all school and office websites are inaccessible. Virtual learning programs do not appear to be affected.
In a subsequent update, the school system wrote:
“SchoolMessenger is experiencing widespread outages. Our Department of IT is monitoring the situation and will provide an update when available. The main BCPS website is hosted in another platform so it remains accessible.”
