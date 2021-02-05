DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a suspicious death after they discovered a woman dead inside her Dundalk home on January 31.
The woman, identified as Beverly Ann Bedell, 76, of Dundalk, was discovered inside her home by officers dispatched for a call of a welfare check.
Family members called police to check on Bedell after they were unable to reach her by phone.
Detectives are investigating to determine if the victim was targeted.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death homicide by traumatic injury.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit are asking anyone who may have information to contact police by calling 410-307-2020.