BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Friday morning, city police said.
The first shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Wheeler Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert. As they headed to the scene, they saw a car driving away quickly down Pennsylvania Avenue.
When the officers stopped that car, the 38-year-old driver told them he had been shot and was heading to a hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.
Officers investigating the shooting got information about the suspect, which led them to arrest that person. The suspect’s name has not been released, but police said they are in custody and a gun was recovered.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2477.
The second shooting happened near the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert found a 23-year-old man with a graze wound nearby in the 500 block of Dolphin Street.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
