COVID IN MD:Case Total Tops 360K; 35 New Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Brandon Scott, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to hold a news conference Friday afternoon outlining the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s new vaccine dashboard.

He will be joined by Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The virtual news conference will happen at 2:15 p.m. on Scott’s Facebook page.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff