BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials on Friday announced the launch of a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard that shows detailed data about how many vaccines have been administered and who has gotten them.

The announcement came during a virtual news conference Friday afternoon.

According to the dashboard, 43,829 first doses and 15,046 second doses of the vaccine have been administered citywide. Roughly 7.4% of the city’s population has gotten a first dose.

Still, Mayor Brandon Scott said he’s unhappy with the vaccination process, highlighting disparities in who is getting vaccinated.

The dashboard shows just 3.6% of Black residents have gotten a vaccine, compared with just under 12% of white residents, nearly 18% of Asian residents and 19% of residents with native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander heritage. Just under 9% of women in the city have been vaccinated compared to just 5.7% of men.

That isn’t the fault of the on-the-ground healthcare workers, Scott said, calling on the state to partner with the city to address vaccination inequities.

The announcement came on the same day two mass vaccination sites — one at the Baltimore Convention Center and one at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County — opened.

While COVID-19 case rates are improving in the city, Scott urged people to stay home and not partake in large events for the Super Bowl.

