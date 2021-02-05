BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of Baltimore’s most famous landmarks is in the running to be named the best city park in the country.
Patterson Park is one of 20 parks being considered as part of USA Today’s “10Best List.”
As of Friday morning, it sits at sixth among reader votes, while St. Louis’ Forest Park has the top spot.
Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Park, also a contender, sits at 16th as of Friday.
Voting closes at noon on February 15 and the top ten winners will be announced on February 26.
To see the full list of contenders and to vote, click here.
