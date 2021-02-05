ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland topped 360,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday as the state added another 1,547 cases, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Friday, the state reported a total of 360,584 cases and 7,109 deaths. Thirty-five new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations increased slightly from 1,426 on Thursday to 1,444 on Friday. Of those, 1,103 are in acute care and 341 are in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also increased slightly from 5.89% on Thursday to 5.94% on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 7,144,618 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; of those, 2,870,127 people have tested negative.

Also as of Friday morning, the state reports 634,055 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered; of those, 503,865 were first doses and 130,190 were second doses.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,249 (189) 1* Anne Arundel 33,557 (474) 14* Baltimore City 38,432 (806) 21* Baltimore County 48,081 (1,135) 34* Calvert 3,485 (60) 1* Caroline 1,924 (18) 0* Carroll 7,078 (195) 5* Cecil 4,818 (111) 2* Charles 8,232 (145) 2* Dorchester 2,134 (36) 0* Frederick 15,910 (245) 8* Garrett 1,807 (57) 1* Harford 11,567 (209) 4* Howard 14,826 (203) 6* Kent 1,061 (35) 2* Montgomery 60,040 (1,290) 44* Prince George’s 69,059 (1,220) 28* Queen Anne’s 2,406 (34) 1* St. Mary’s 4,697 (108) 0* Somerset 2,286 (26) 0* Talbot 1,731 (26) 0* Washington 11,620 (230) 3* Wicomico 6,469 (132) 0* Worcester 3,115 (80) 1* Data not available 0 (45) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 17,631 (3) 0* 10-19 33,946 (6) 1* 20-29 65,560 (34) 1* 30-39 62,306 (73) 6* 40-49 55,056 (199) 5* 50-59 54,457 (538) 23* 60-69 36,751 (1,120) 18* 70-79 20,929 (1,800) 34* 80+ 13,948 (3,333) 90* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 189,111 (3,432) 88* Male 171,473 (3,676) 90* Unknown 0 (1) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 102,381 (2,463) 64* Asian (NH) 7,968 (248) 7* White (NH) 123,509 (3,615) 92* Hispanic 58,871 (665) 15* Other (NH) 16,894 (73) 0* Data not available 50,961 (45) 0*

