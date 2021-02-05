COVID IN MD:Case Total Tops 360K; 35 New Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Beltsville, DC, DC news, Explosion, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Fire crews in Prince George’s County responded to a reported fire and explosion at a warehouse in Beltsville Friday morning.

The county’s fire department tweeted firefighters headed to the scene in the 11200 block of Somerset Avenue around 7:50 a.m. When they got to the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the front of the warehouse.

While they were at the scene, there was another explosion that appeared to come from a recycling unit, officials said. Firefighters battled a fire inside the warehouse.

No injuries have been reported.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff