BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Fire crews in Prince George’s County responded to a reported fire and explosion at a warehouse in Beltsville Friday morning.
The county’s fire department tweeted firefighters headed to the scene in the 11200 block of Somerset Avenue around 7:50 a.m. When they got to the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the front of the warehouse.
Working Fire: Approx 7:50am, #PGFD units were dispatched to the 11200 block of Somerset Ave in Beltsville for a reported explosion. On scene, crews found a 1-story warehouse w/ smoke showing from front of building. Building has been evacuated. (More)
While they were at the scene, there was another explosion that appeared to come from a recycling unit, officials said. Firefighters battled a fire inside the warehouse.
New image from the ground from warehouse explosion in Beltsville. Siding was knocked from the building. No injuries reported. Fire investigators en route. Crews are still operating on scene. Mutual aid @mcfrs @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/n7XQnXiT41
No injuries have been reported.
