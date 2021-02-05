DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have identified the 58-year-old man who died in a fire when his trailer caught fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters found Herbert William Mullens in the living room of the home in the 3700 block of North Point Road. He died at the scene.
The fire broke out just before 4:20 a.m. and was extinguished in 10 minutes.
Officials said Mullens was smoking while using medical oxygen, leading to the fire.
