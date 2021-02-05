BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland are expected to see accumulating snow on Sunday morning.
An area of low pressure will move toward the Gulf of Mexico, picking up some gulf moisture before moving up the East Coast.
Far southern Maryland could see some rain beginning Saturday night before mixed precipitation and snow move into the rest of the state by around midnight.
By around 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, the system will make its way out of Maryland.
Total snowfall amounts are expected to be between one and three inches, with snow falling primarily but not exclusively south of the metro area.
