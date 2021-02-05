BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s first two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites opened Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America.

The Baltimore site is a partnership with the University Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, while the Maryland National Guard as well as the state’s health department and Kaiser Permanente teamed up to open the Six Flags location.

Both sites have served as COVID-19 testing locations.

At the Six Flags site, officials will reach out to those who have pre-registered to get the vaccine since appointments are expected to fill up quickly. At the convention center site, people can request getting the vaccine using an online form, but officials stress it may take a while between when someone registers and when they’re able to schedule an appointment.

Roughly 250 people will go through the Six Flags site daily for the first few days, Gov. Larry Hogan said while touring it late Friday morning. He called it a “soft launch” that will soon ramp up to around 2,000 people per day.

“The bad news is that we filled up all of the available slots, but the good news is we scheduled 10,000 slots in the first 20 minutes when we turned it on at 8 o’clock this morning,” Hogan said. o

Once more vaccine doses are available, Hogan said the Six Flags site will be able to handle 6,000 people per day.

Other mass vaccination sites in the state are coming soon, he added.

