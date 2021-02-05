COVID IN MD:Case Total Tops 360K; 35 New Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Convention Center, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Six Flags America, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s first two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are set to open Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America.

The Baltimore site is a partnership with the University Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, while the Maryland National Guard as well as the state’s health department and Kaiser Permanente teamed up to open the Six Flags location.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Both sites have served as COVID-19 testing locations.

At the Six Flags site, officials will reach out to those who have pre-registered to get the vaccine since appointments are expected to fill up quickly. At the convention center site, people can request getting the vaccine using an online form, but officials stress it may take a while between when someone registers and when they’re able to schedule an appointment.

Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to visit the Six Flags site Friday morning.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff