BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s first two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are set to open Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America.
The Baltimore site is a partnership with the University Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, while the Maryland National Guard as well as the state’s health department and Kaiser Permanente teamed up to open the Six Flags location.
Both sites have served as COVID-19 testing locations.
At the Six Flags site, officials will reach out to those who have pre-registered to get the vaccine since appointments are expected to fill up quickly. At the convention center site, people can request getting the vaccine using an online form, but officials stress it may take a while between when someone registers and when they’re able to schedule an appointment.
Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to visit the Six Flags site Friday morning.
