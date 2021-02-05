BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in a rape in east Baltimore earlier this week.
The city’s police department tweeted the suspect committed a rape in the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue on Wednesday.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a Rape Suspect.
On February 03, 2021, the below sketch individual is responsible for a rape that occurred in the 200 blk of Kenwood Ave. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2076 or MCS at 1-866-7Lockup pic.twitter.com/lvoDPRR6LS
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 4, 2021
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.