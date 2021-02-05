COVID IN MD:Case Total Tops 360K; 35 New Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in a rape in east Baltimore earlier this week.

The city’s police department tweeted the suspect committed a rape in the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue on Wednesday.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

