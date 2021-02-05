BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To celebrate Black History Month, Under Armour is calling on one of its own to shine a light on the youth of Maryland.

Not only will west Baltimore be on the national stage, but it will also be on clothing.

Late last month, it was announced photographer and activist Devin Allen, 32, would get his own shoe and apparel line.

“I’m just super excited to be a photographer and an artist and to have my own shoe and shirts to change the narrative that you don’t have to be a basketball player or a rapper. You can be an artist too,” he said.

The Under Armour X Devin Allen color wave shown on the Curry 8 has a purpose showcasing his pictures and the community’s story.

“He’s a Baltimore dude. That’s the way we are,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “He’s going to be open with you. He’s going to be honest. He doesn’t care about what people think about how he’s going to do his work, and he’s going to do that with integrity and it’s always just a great thing to have a brother like that here.”

Kevin Plank, the company’s executive chairman, said they were already familiar with his work.

“Being able to articulate this whole thing, it really drives it home Under Armour isn’t just another brand; it’s a brand located in Baltimore, Maryland, and that means something to us,” Plank said.

Allen said the recognition isn’t just about him.

“For all the kids in west Baltimore, understand that being from Baltimore is not a handicap,” he said. “It actually gives you an advantage in this world. Being from Baltimore makes you tough. It makes you gritty. If you can make it in Baltimore, you can make it anywhere.”

Part of the proceeds from the products will go to Under Armour’s partnership with Wide Angle Youth, a local nonprofit working with young people in media arts.

