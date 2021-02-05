BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. Marshal seriously injured Thursday morning while trying to arrest a grocery store security guard wanted in a shooting last weekend continues to recover, officials said.
The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement the marshal is out of surgery and is getting critical care. His name has not been released, nor have the names of the other members of the team trying to arrest Donta Green.
Officials said Green, who was wanted following a police-involved shooting last weekend, opened fire on the officers while he hid in a closet. They returned fire, hitting and killing him. The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Last weekend’s shooting is believed to have stemmed from a disagreement over Green’s paycheck. One employee at the Compare Foods Supermarket in the 5600 block of The Alameda suffered what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire as officers tried to arrest Green.
It’s unclear whether gunfire from an officer or Green hit the employee, but police said Green opened fire on them first.
