BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools has a new tool for parents as the district works toward resuming in-person learning.

There is a new classroom readiness dashboard.

It will provide frequent updates about the air ventilation plans for schools and learning spaces.

Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises says safety is key and the district wants to show families it’s okay to return.

“We’re hosting open houses at our schools so that families see the soap that wasn’t in place prior to the pandemic is now in place,” Santelises said. “They see the distancing, they see the masking, and for a lot of our families, seeing is believing. They’re not just going to take our word for it.”

In-person learning will start with kindergarten through 2nd grade on March 1.

The City will slowly transition other grades in by the end of the year.

