BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art took a step toward reopening Saturday as they started welcoming back small groups of visitors.

For the first time since November, the Baltimore Museum of Art had visitors.

“It’s a very special opportunity,” Anne Brown, with the Baltimore Museum of Art, said. “We wanted to make it as safe as possible to do so.”

While it’s not open to the public, small groups of up to eight people could reserve a time slot to see a limited selection of exhibitions and galleries.

“Given the capacity limits in various areas of the building, eight was the best number,” Brown said.

Each group will have 90 minutes to enjoy ” Perfect Power: Motherhood and African Art” and “Stripes and Stars: Reclaiming Lakota Independence”. Both are set to close in March.

“We have to send them back to where they came from, and it’s just a wonderful opportunity for the people to see them,” Brown said.

While all the time slots are currently booked, you can still get on the waitlist. These private tours are planned through March, at which point they will reevaluate.

