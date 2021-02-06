ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,500 new Covid-19 cases and 41-deaths Saturday has hospitalizations and positivity rate declined, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Saturday, the state reported a total of 362,084 cases and 7,150 deaths. Forty-one new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly from 1,444 on Friday to 1,419 on Saturday. Of those, 1,082 are in acute care and 337 are in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also decreased slightly from 5.94% on Friday to 5.83% on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, 7,188,638 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; of those, 2,876,878 people have tested negative.

Also as of Saturday morning, the state reports 647,825 first dose vaccines were administered and 258,900 second dose vaccines were administered.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,298 (189) 1* Anne Arundel 33,673 (475) 14* Baltimore City 38,584 (809) 21* Baltimore County 48,282 (1,144) 34* Calvert 3,499 (62) 1* Caroline 1,937 (18) 0* Carroll 7,102 (197) 5* Cecil 4,840 (111) 2* Charles 8,282 (145) 2* Dorchester 2,166 (36) 0* Frederick 15,968 (247) 9* Garrett 1,819 (57) 1* Harford 11,637 (212) 4* Howard 14,877 (203) 6* Kent 1,062 (35) 2* Montgomery 60,235 (1,294) 44* Prince George’s 69,343 (1,225) 28* Queen Anne’s 2,421 (34) 1* St. Mary’s 4,739 (108) 0* Somerset 2,294 (26) 0* Talbot 1,740 (26) 0* Washington 11,664 (232) 3* Wicomico 6,490 (134) 0* Worcester 3,132 (84) 1* Data not available 0 (47) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 17,726 (3) 0* 10-19 34,114 (6) 1* 20-29 65,805 (34) 1* 30-39 62,540 (73) 6* 40-49 55,262 (199) 5* 50-59 54,664 (543) 23* 60-69 36,925 (1,126) 18* 70-79 21,039 (1,809) 35* 80+ 14,009 (3,354) 90* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 189,883 (3,449) 88* Male 172,201 (3,701) 91* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 102,828 (2,472) 64* Asian (NH) 8,017 (248) 7* White (NH) 124,143 (3,641) 93* Hispanic 59,082 (667) 15* Other (NH) 16,964 (74) 0* Data not available 51,050 (48) 0*

