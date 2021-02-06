SUPER BOWL LVChiefs Clash With Bucs In Super Bowl LV. Complete Coverage
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNFL Honors
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMRetirement Smart TV
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, College Basketball, Delaware State, Local TV, Morgan State, NCAA, NCAA Basketball, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lagio Grantsaan scored 21 points and Morgan State edged Delaware State 74-69 on Saturday.

Malik Miller had 19 points and 17 rebounds for Morgan State (11-4, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Troy Baxter added 17 points.

John Stansbury scored 17 points for the Hornets (1-12, 0-7). Dominik Fragala added 16 points and Zach Kent 13.

Morgan State also defeated Delaware State 99-83 on Jan. 24.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)