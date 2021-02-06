COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Columbia on Saturday night.
Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way for a report that a man had been shot outside a residence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police found the suspect inside his residence nearby. After initially barricading himself inside, the suspect surrendered without incident, police said.
Further information will be released as it becomes available. There are no additional details at this time.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.