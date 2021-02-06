SUPER BOWL LVChiefs Clash With Bucs In Super Bowl LV. Complete Coverage
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Columbia on Saturday night.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way for a report that a man had been shot outside a residence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the suspect inside his residence nearby. After initially barricading himself inside, the suspect surrendered without incident, police said.

Further information will be released as it becomes available. There are no additional details at this time.

