BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Famous Fund, created by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood to help struggling bars and restaurants in Baltimore amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now a nonprofit organization.
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood started the fundraiser last month with the goal of raising $100,000 for locally-owned bars and restaurants.
Thanks to social media, it has quickly taken off, raising more than $370,000.
It then became The Famous Fund, which now falls under the umbrella of former Ravens kicker Matt Stover’s player philanthropy fund.
