BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Super Bowl weekend, but what’s the big game without some food to go along with it? WJZ has compiled a list of some local bars and restaurants offering carryout deals for the big game!

You can catch Super Bowl LV right here on WJZ! Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Limoncello: They will have three packages available for Super Bowl Sunday, including their Tuscan wings and Gragnano pizza and wine. Call (443-7081540) to order and learn more.

Thames Street Oyster House: They will have a huge Super Bowl Sunday menu ready for you! Pickle brined buttermilk fried chicken buckets, clams casino, crab cake platters, mini shrimp salad roll boxes, New York strip pit beef, whole pulled pork shoulders, linguica with stewed peppers, their chef’s legendary meatballs, shucked oyster platters and duck fat fries.

The Point in Fells: They will have party platters available for pickup or delivery! Customers can order a taco platter, wing platter, slider platter, jalapeno bacon corn dip platter or buffalo chicken dip platter. There are also party packages, including a variety of menu favorites!

Alexander’s Tavern: They will offer “Winter Bod Boxes”. Customers can order a fried box (pretzel braids, hush puppies, boardwalk fries, sweet tots and four dipping sauces), chicken box or pizza box. This offer is for carryout only.

DogWatch Tavern: They will have wings, sandwich trays, dips, tacos and nachos. You can build your own dips, tacos and nachos as part of this special!

This week, Google Trends released its most searched recipes in every state.

Overall, dip was the most widespread favorite, but the kind varied from state to state.

In Maryland, however, we can’t watch the big game without some deep fried wings.

Other states went rouge, like keto egg bites in Montana, chia seed coconut milk dessert in Wyoming and prawn toast in Delaware.

