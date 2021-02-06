BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If your commute takes you on the Capital Beltway, you know how often there are crashes, especially involving tractor-trailers.
Now, the state is trying to do something about it.
The Department of Transportation is applying friction surface treatment to the roadway.
They say it will make it easier for trucks to stop and help to prevent hydroplaning.
About 30 miles of the highway will be treated.
Work is expected to be finished this month.
