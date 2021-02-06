BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for winter weather that is expected to travel through much of the state overnight and into Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service expects rain and snow overnight with most of the state receiving three to six inches of snow by Sunday. Icy conditions are also anticipated for Monday morning.
MDOT SHA crews will be in emergency operations mode throughout the storm and work around the clock to make sure the roads are safe.
Motorists are advised to stay home in inclement weather, MDOT SHA officials said.
For those who must travel, MDOT SHA officials are offering the following tips:
- Don’t crowd the plow. Please give snowplows a wide berth on all sides.
- Clear your car completely before driving. Snow can fall off your moving vehicle and create a hazard for other drivers.
- Go slow on ice and snow. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions, so drive about 10 mph slower than usual.
- Elevated road surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first — Remain extra vigilant.
