BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is bracing for another round of winter weather over the weekend.
A Winter Weather Watch is in effect for most of Maryland late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
Maryland Weather: 5 Or More Inches Of Snow Possible For Parts Of State Late Saturday, Sunday
WJZ has been tracking the latest system that could bring snow to the region.
Here’s a timeline of the storm:
Saturday, February 6: Most of Saturday will be dry with rain moving in between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. The precipitation should change over to snow after midnight and continue through Sunday afternoon.
Sunday, February 7: WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara says the bulk of the snow will likely move through 2 a.m. Sunday through the mid-morning hours.
Some areas could see five or more inches while others see very little. Total snowfall amounts are expected to be between one and three inches north and west of Baltimore and three to six inches south and east of the city.
Ahead of the system’s arrival, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the following counties from late Saturday night until Sunday afternoon:
- Anne Arundel County
- Baltimore County
- Calvert County
- Caroline County
- Carroll County
- Cecil County
- Charles County
- Frederick County
- Harford County
- Howard County
- Kent County
- Montgomery County
- Prince George’s County
- Queen Anne’s County
- St. Mary’s County
- Sussex County
- Talbot County
