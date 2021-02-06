The 'Famous Fund', Created By Jimmy's Famous Seafood To Help Struggling Bars, Is Now A Nonprofit OrganizationThe Famous Fund, created by Jimmy's Famous Seafood to help struggling bars and restaurants in Baltimore amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now a nonprofit organization.

Google Trends Releases Data For Most Searched Game Day Food Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIt's Super Bowl weekend, but what's the big game without some food to go along with it? Google Trends released its most searched recipes in every state.

Baltimore's Patterson Park In Running To Be Named Country's Best City ParkPatterson Park is one of 20 parks being considered as part of USA Today's "10Best List."

New Baltimore Business Greenhouse Tea Company Attracting Attention Of Some CelebritiesA little cup of tea made a big difference for Quentin Vennie’s son, Jayden, who for years struggled in school.

Attendance Up 45 Percent At Maryland State Parks In 2020, Breaking RecordWith so many entertainment venues shuttered or limited in operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, attendance shot up at state parks in Maryland, officials said Thursday.

Baltimore's Guinness Open Gate Brewery Creates New Beer For Black History MonthThe Guinness Open Gate Brewery has created a new beer to celebrate Black History Month.