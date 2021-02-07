SUPER BOWL LV
Chiefs Clash With Bucs In Super Bowl LV. Complete Coverage
Carter Scores 31 To Carry Norfolk St. Past Coppin St. 84-72
Devante Carter scored a career-high 31 points and added seven assists as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 84-72 on Sunday.
Jasper Leads College Of Charleston Past Towson 66-53
The Cougars, who also beat Towson in double-overtime on Saturday, had not played a weekend series since Jan. 16-17.
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
Meg McNamara Has Your Sunday Afternoon Forecast
The latest weather forecast for Baltimore, Maryland.
7 hours ago
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Sunday Morning Forecast (11 a.m. Update)
The latest weather forecast for Baltimore, Maryland.
10 hours ago
Maryland Weather: Nearly 6 Inches Of Snow Reported In Parts Of State Sunday
Another round of snow fell across parts of Maryland Sunday morning, with some areas reporting nearly 6 inches.
Refreezing Overnight A Concern After Snow Moves Out Of Maryland
Another round of winter weather arrived in Maryland Sunday morning and although the snow has moved out of the region, refreezing will be a concern.
LIST: Where To Score Takeout Deals For Super Bowl Sunday
It's Super Bowl weekend, but what's the big game without some food to go along with it? WJZ has compiled a list of some local bars and restaurants offering carryout deals for the big game!
The 'Famous Fund', Created By Jimmy's Famous Seafood To Help Struggling Bars, Is Now A Nonprofit Organization
The Famous Fund, created by Jimmy's Famous Seafood to help struggling bars and restaurants in Baltimore amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now a nonprofit organization.
Baltimore Museum Of Art Welcomes Back Small Groups Of Visitors After Closure Caused By COVID-19 Pandemic
The Baltimore Museum of Art took a step toward reopening Saturday as they started welcoming back small groups of visitors.
Google Trends Releases Data For Most Searched Game Day Food Ahead Of Super Bowl LV
It's Super Bowl weekend, but what's the big game without some food to go along with it? Google Trends released its most searched recipes in every state.
Baltimore's Patterson Park In Running To Be Named Country's Best City Park
Patterson Park is one of 20 parks being considered as part of USA Today's "10Best List."
New Baltimore Business Greenhouse Tea Company Attracting Attention Of Some Celebrities
A little cup of tea made a big difference for Quentin Vennie’s son, Jayden, who for years struggled in school.
TSA Checkpoints At BWI Airport Go Touchless, Reducing Contact Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Travelers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport no longer have to hand over their IDs or boarding passes to Transportation Security Administration officers thanks to new automated scanners, the agency said Friday.
TSA Found 30 Guns At DC, Baltimore Area Airports' Security Checkpoints In 2020
Transportation Security Administration officers found 30 handguns at Baltimore and DC area airports in 2020.
Black History Oratory Competition 2021
WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition.
What Are You Grateful For?
2020 wasn’t exactly how we planned. This year we’ve all missed something. But sometimes that helps us appreciate other things.
February 7, 2021 at 7:59 pm