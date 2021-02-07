BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A police officer trainee was arrested Saturday morning following an incident, according to a statement from the Baltimore Police Department. Following an internal investigation, BPD said the trainee was terminated.
“These type of allegations whether on or off-duty, by any member of our department will not be tolerated,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “Our Public Integrity Bureau will work closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office on this on-going criminal investigation.”
The trainee was in their probationary employment period.
“Behavior like this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I thank Commissioner Harrison for moving swiftly to terminate this officer. Incidents like this cast a shadow on the many hardworking members of the Baltimore Police Department,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.
Police did not share details of what led to the arrest or the name of the trainee, however WJZ has learned one of the charges the trainee could be facing is reckless endangerment.
Police are expected to release more details on Monday.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!