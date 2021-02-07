BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police trainee has been arrested and charged with assaulting three women and threatening them with a weapon.

Multiple counts of assault, harassment and reckless endangerment are filed against 22-year-old Jordan Ali following the incident Saturday morning.

Charging documents alleged Ali was driving when he met three women in a car as they were both stopped at the same traffic light. The women told Ali they were going to a party and according to witness interviews, Ali said he wanted to join.

As the women expressed their lack of interest in Ali, they told police he started following them, hitting their car and eventually confronting them at a Royal Farms gas station. In the court document, Ali is accused of displaying a gun on his hip, presenting a “fake FBI” badge and yelling for the women to “freeze.”

The statement goes on to say the women eventually drove to Johns Hopkins Hospital and went inside to tell a city medic what had happened as the women sought shelter.

When confronted by police about the incident, Ali told officers he was following the women because he thought they were using drugs and driving “such a nice car,” which he told officers he found odd.

Ali has been identified as a Baltimore City police trainee who was in his probationary period. He has been terminated.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the department is working with the State’s Attorney’s Office on the criminal investigation.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement saying, “Behavior like this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I thank Commissioner Harrison for moving swiftly to terminate this officer. Incidents like this cast a shadow on the many hardworking members of the Baltimore Police Department,”

Charging documents added Ali never called 911 or any on-duty officers during the chase. He is accused of breaking several traffic laws as well.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!