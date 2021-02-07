BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a special Baltimore legend in the stands this Super Bowl Sunday.
Mo Gaba has a cutout featured in the seats at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Mo Gaba at the #SuperBowl 💜 pic.twitter.com/xODZC9OxbS
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 7, 2021
Mo died in July at the age of 14 after a battle with cancer.
The Ravens tweeted this picture Sunday before the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off for Super Bowl LV.
“Mo Gaba at the #SuperBowl <3” they said. The cutout features Mo Gaba dressed in Ravens gear.
Mo Gaba cutouts took over the Ravens’ fan section earlier in the season to honor the Baltimore super fan.