WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A dramatic glass portrait honoring Vice President Kamala Harris was unveiled in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday.
The portrait celebrates Harris as America’s first woman vice president, who also is the first Black vice president and first South Asian vice president.
It was only on display through Feb. 6.
The installation, by artist Simon Berger, shows how Harris shattered a “monumental” glass ceiling.
“Representation matters, especially at the ballot box, and the inauguration of Kamala Harris as the first woman, and first woman of color, to serve as vice president of the United States is a landmark moment in American history,” said Holly Hotchner, President and CEO of the National Women’s History Museum.
“Today’s progress is built on the legacy of the women who came before – the trailblazers, like Kamala, who raised their voices, marched for their rights, and ran for elected office; the women who cracked glass ceilings so that other women could shatter them,” Hotchner added. “It is a true honor to join BBH and Chief as partners in this remarkable installation honoring this critical turning point in the fight for representation, Vice President Harris, and the numerous women throughout history who demanded a seat at the table.”
The installation was placed with the scenic backdrop of the reflecting pool and the Washington Monument. It was based on a color photo of Harris taken by photographer Celeste Sloman.
To create these unique works of art, Berger delicately taps a hammer on large sheets of laminated safety glass, making tiny cracks and fissures that, when viewed together, coalesce to create an incredible, 3-D-style likeness.
