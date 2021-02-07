COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Columbia on Saturday night.
Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way for a report that a man had been shot outside a residence. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Simeon Mbuyu Mukuna of North Potomac was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Mukuna was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police found the suspect, 23-year-old Shawndel Weems, inside his residence nearby. After initially barricading himself inside, the suspect surrendered without incident, police said.
Weems was charged with charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
Police believe Mukuna was visiting a friend in the area. They don’t believe he knew Weems. Detectives continue to investigate a possible motive.
Note: This story was first published on Feb. 6.