ROSSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Pulaski Highway near Rossville Boulevard on Saturday.
Dominic William Ajello Jr., 39, crossed at the crosswalk, against the pedestrian signal, just before 7 p.m. He was struck by a Nissan Altima that was driving on Pulaski HIghway.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Ajello was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center by medics where he died.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing their investigation to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.