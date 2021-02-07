BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another round of winter weather arrived in Maryland Sunday morning and although the snow has moved out of the region, slick roads could be a problem Monday morning.

Depending on where you live in Maryland, you woke up to rain, snow or wintry mix Sunday. Precipitation moved in from the south early Sunday. It started as rain but transitioned to snowfall in most areas.

The snow began to taper off around 1 p.m. with most of it out of the Maryland region. Some places barely saw some sprinkles, but either way, weather on a day like Sunday is always memorable.

Going down a fluffy white hill in Baltimore County, the fun had already started hours before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

“The snow is a little more watery, but you can still sled on it so it’s still as fun as other snow,” said Vivienne.

“You can go straight down like here and then you can also go on a bumpier trail. It’s a longer ride, which I like,” said Sloane and Chloe.

The speed of your ride depended where in Maryland you lived Sunday.

Some, like those in Woodsboro, Frederick County saw five and a half inches. Forest Hill had four inches and Parkton in Baltimore County saw 3.4 inches.

Others woke up to rain, or just some slick, salty roads.

Maryland State Police said in a tweeted warning to drivers to take it easy after reporting 16 crashes in a four hour span, along with 109 calls for service.

Mother Nature had other plans for the snow with most of it moving out of the region by 1 p.m.

Maryland State Police said they will have troopers on high alert for the wet and sloppy roads.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.