BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another round of winter weather arrived in Maryland Sunday morning.

Depending on where you live in Maryland, you’re waking up to rain, snow or wintry mix. Most is expected to transition over to snow this morning.

WJZ has been tracking the latest system that could bring snow to the region.

Here’s a timeline of the storm:

Sunday, February 7: WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara says some areas of the state are seeing snow, rain or wintry mix Sunday morning.

After the changeover from rain to snow, there could be periods of heavy snow from 7 a.m. to noon.

From noon until 4 p.m., the snow should taper off from west to east.

Some areas could see up to six inches of snow while others see very little. Total snowfall amounts are expected to be between one and three inches north and west of Baltimore and three to six inches south and east of the city.

Ahead of the system’s arrival, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and advisories for much of Maryland through noon.

Snow over western #Maryland and we've seen rain transition to snow in Frederick, Carroll and northern #Baltimore Counties. We'll see more places change over to snow over the next couple of hours.

