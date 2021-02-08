COVID IN MD:1.5K More Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another suffered non life-threatening injuries after two shootings were reported early Monday in Baltimore.

Officers in the southwest district responded to the 300 block of Lyndhurst Avenue around 4:04 a.m. for a reported shooting.

There, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

About 30 minutes later, officers from the northern district responded to West 33rd Street at Remington Avenue for a report of a shooting at 4:36 a.m.

There, they found another man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital to treat the non-life threatening wound.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

