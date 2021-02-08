BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A Brooklyn man faces numerous counts of child pornography charges after police found images on his devices in Anne Arundel County.
Anne Arundel County police began an investigation on May 12, 2020 on a report of an account that was "directly associated" in uploading child pornographic images to an Internet site. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave police the information.
After issuing several court orders, detectives identified a suspect and where he lived. They searched the home of Eric William Marney, 32, of Brooklyn, Maryland. They found numerous digital devices and found around 1,000 images of child pornography.
A warrant was issued for his arrest charging him with sixteen counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of distribution of child pornography. He was arrested February 6, 2021 and is being held without bail.
The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Eric Marney, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700.