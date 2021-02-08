BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police trainee, arrested over the weekend for harassing and threatening three women is no longer with the department.

Jordan Ali posted bail after being charged with seven criminal offenses along with a slew of traffic violations.

Along Pratt Street very early Saturday morning, charging documents say 22-year-old Baltimore police trainee Jordan Ali met three women in a car, parked next to him at a traffic light.

According to the statement of probable cause, the women told Ali they were going to a party. He said he wanted to join, they told him they didn’t want him to. It was at this time, court records say, Ali started following them, eventually hitting their car with his own and confronting them again when they pulled into a Royal Farms gas station.

One witness told police that Ali, not wearing a uniform, flashed them a fake FBI badge and was gesturing toward a gun on his hip. Witnesses said Ali also told them to “freeze.”

The women eventually drove to the emergency room at Johns Hopkins Bayview, calling 911 on the way. As they arrived, charging documents say the women told a medic what was happening and that they were afraid.

Baltimore police officers arrived and began questioning both groups. Ultimately, Ali was fired.

“First, thank the police commissioner’s team for immediately moving to have that officer or probationary officer terminated,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The mayor said being transparent about what happens within the agency is how the city will regain trust in the police department.

“We’re reforming our department through the consent decree, through the efforts in Annapolis and we will build trust by working with the community and taking action when we see things like this,” Scott said.

Ali told officers he was following the women because he thought the car was stolen and presumed they were using drugs.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is handling the case. Ali is expected back in court next month, but for now, he is out of jail on a $250,000 bail.

