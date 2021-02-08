BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After four long months, a Baltimore man was reunited with his best friend!
This is Barak and his dad.
The pair lived in northwest Baltimore when their home exploded in October. The owner went to Shock Trauma with life-threatening burns, but begged EMTs and doctors to save Barak.
Fortunately, the team at BARCS was able to keep the four-legged friend at the shelter, filling his time with plenty of walks and cuddles.
Finally, at the end of January, his dad secured a home, which led to the reunion.
