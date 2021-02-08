COVID IN MD:903 New Cases, 23 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After four long months, a Baltimore man was reunited with his best friend!

This is Barak and his dad.

Credit: BARCS

The pair lived in northwest Baltimore when their home exploded in October. The owner went to Shock Trauma with life-threatening burns, but begged EMTs and doctors to save Barak.

Fortunately, the team at BARCS was able to keep the four-legged friend at the shelter, filling his time with plenty of walks and cuddles.

Finally, at the end of January, his dad secured a home, which led to the reunion.

CBS Baltimore Staff