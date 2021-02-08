TAMPA BAY, FL (WJZ) — The family of slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick were guests of the NFL at Super Bowl LV.
Washington Metropolitan Police officers Mike Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Lila Morris were also guests at the game.
"Thank you to the @nfl for recognizing our MPD officers, Fanone, Morris, and Hodges, for their service on January 6th at Super Bowl LV last night! " Washington Metropolitan Police Department posted on its Facebook earlier Monday.
Sicknick, a 15-year veteran of the department, was responding to the riots when he was struck in the head by insurrectionists. He returned to his office where he collapsed after suffering a stroke, according to reports. He was rushed to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
He joined the Capitol Police Department in July 2008 and most recently served on its first responder unit.
