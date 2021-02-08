NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kyle Cardaci came off the bench to score 17 points to lift Coppin State to a 74-64 win over Norfolk State on Monday night.
Koby Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Coppin State (7-12, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). DeJuan Clayton added 14 points and six rebounds, and Nendah Tarke had 12 points.RELATED: Maryland Stadium Authority, Baltimore Orioles Agree To 2-Year Lease Extension At Camden Yards
Devante Carter had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Spartans (10-7, 5-4). Kyonze Chavis added 15 points and Daryl Anderson had 13.
The Eagles improve to 3-1 against the Spartans on the season. In the most recent matchup, Norfolk State defeated Coppin State 84-72 on Sunday.RELATED: Maryland-Johns Hopkins Women's Lacrosse Game Scheduled For Sunday Postponed Due To Positive COVID-19 Cases
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.comMORE: Jaworski Leads Lafayette Past Loyola (Md.) 80-76
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)