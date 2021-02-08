BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CVS pharmacies in Maryland are delaying the start date for their COVID-19 vaccination distribution.
Appointments were originally set to begin on Thursday, but to ensure there are enough doses, available shots will begin on Friday.
More than a dozen CVS pharmacies in Maryland will be administering vaccines, but the company did not provide a list of locations, instead saying it will change regularly.
Customers hoping to schedule an appointment can do so on the company's website, app or by calling 800-746-7287. The scheduling system will open on Thursday.
