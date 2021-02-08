COVID IN MD:903 New Cases, 23 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CVS pharmacies in Maryland are delaying the start date for their COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

Appointments were originally set to begin on Thursday, but to ensure there are enough doses, available shots will begin on Friday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

More than a dozen CVS pharmacies in Maryland will be administering vaccines, but the company did not provide a list of locations, instead saying it will change regularly.

Customers hoping to schedule an appointment can do so on the company’s website, app or by calling 800-746-7287. The scheduling system will open on Thursday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

